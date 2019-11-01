Justin Langer: Glenn Maxwell wore mask of entertainer to battle mental issues

Melbourne: Australia coach Justin Langer said yesterday that Glenn Maxwell's jovial persona was a mask that he wore while battling his mental health issues and things have not been well with the all-rounder for a year. Maxwell announced a "short" but indefinite break from the game through a Cricket Australia statement yesterday.

According to CA, Maxwell told the team's support staff that he was struggling with his mental health and the Board, along with his state side Victoria, are backing him in this period. "There's been a few times over the last 12 months where I've suspected that he was probably battling a bit," Langer was quoted as saying by ESPN Cricinfo.

"A few little things just weren't quite adding up. I just asked how he was going and he said, 'No, I'm not going that well actually.' I'm pleased he feels he has got that trust in the environment to be able to do that and he has got to do some work now to get himself right," he added. Maxwell's decision comes days after he hammered a 28-ball 62 in Australia's massive 134-run win in the opening Twenty20 against Sri Lanka.

Justin Langer

Maxwell, 31, who also bowls off-spin, has played 110 ODIs, 61 T20s and seven Tests for Australia. He has managed just one century each in Tests and ODIs but has three hundreds in T20Is. "Behind the mask of the great entertainer and the great talent and the great team man and everything we see publicly — a lot of these guys, they are human and they are hurting a bit. Hopefully, he'll be fine," Langer said.

Langer said despite Maxwell's jovial outward persona, he understood that there were issues he was dealing with. "That's the mask he puts on; it's his armour, his energy and the way he plays. He is the great entertainer but underneath the mask — you probably just sense it," he said.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever