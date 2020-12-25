Justin Langer: I am glad India are stressed

Australia chief coach Justin Langer can empathise with the Indian team after the 36-run shocker it endured in Adelaide but he is also "glad" that the visitors are "stressed" during the Christmas weekend ahead of the second Test on December 26.

What would he have done had he been in India coach Ravi Shastri's shoes? "None of my business. I have had enough with stresses....I empathise with the opposition and I know what it feels like. If India are feeling any stress, I am glad they are and not us over the Christmas weekend," Langer said during a virtual media conference organised by Sony Network.

He did admit that the absence of Kohli [paternity leave] and Mohammed Shami [wrist fracture] would be an advantage for his team but the focus remains on its own planning. "Of course, whatever sport you play, if you take out two of your stars, Virat Kohli is an all-time great player I think and Shami is a real glue for the team because he is so miserly and skilful, it surely gives us some advantage. Whenever you take out best players of any team, it weakens them and that's the reality," he said.

