Justin Langer replaces Darren Lehmann as Australia's new head coach

Langer will replace Darren Lehmann who announced his resignation as head coach of Australia in the aftermath of the ball-tampering scandal



Justin Langer (R) and George Bailey. Pic/ AFP

Cricket Australia on Thursday appointed former Australian cricketer Justin Langer as the new Head Coach of the Australian Men's Cricket Team.



"Justin was the clear standout, particularly based on his recent coaching and player development achievements," Stuff.co.nz quoted Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland as saying.



Langer will replace Darren Lehmann who announced his resignation as head coach of Australia in the aftermath of the ball-tampering scandal.



The former test opener will coach Australia in all three formats of the game One Day Internationals (ODI), Twenty20s (T20) and Tests. His four-year term as coach beginning on May 22 will include two Ashes series, a World Cup and World Twenty20 tournament, confirmed Cricket Australia.



"There will be some significant challenges ahead for our group, but there is a wealth of talent in Australian cricket that I know will do us all proud," Langer said in a statement.



"I'm thoroughly looking forward to working with all players, as we strive for a successful men's team across all formats, with the support and respect of the Australian public," he added.



The newly appointed coach had represented Australia in 105 test matches and eight ODIs, scoring 7,696 test runs, including 23 centuries.



Since November 2012, the 47-year-old Langer has been the head coach of Western Australia state and the Perth Scorchers T20 team.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates