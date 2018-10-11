Justin prefers dinner and movie on date night with wife Upton

other-sports

In an interview with men's magazine Maxim, Verlander was asked to describe a typical date night with Upton, he replied: "We are foodies so I think a typical date night would be going out to dinner and a movie."

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander

American baseball star Justin Verlander and his supermodel wife Kate Upton are both fitness freaks and Upton is working out even during her pregnancy. But it was interesting to know that the couple are also foodies.

Meanwhile, Verlander explained his obsession with the number three. Talking about his pre-game ritual, Verlander, who often listens to songs by Eminem before matches, said: "Well I am really big on No. 3. I use the 3 bathroom stall, I use the soap jar and pump 3 times. I use 3 paper towels."

