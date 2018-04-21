Justin Theroux all smiles on stroll with 25-year-old model Erika Cardenas

The duo was seen chatting, sharing a laugh, and having some coffee together before making their way down the street side by side



A tanned Justin Theroux was recently spotted hanging out with a 25-year-old model, Erika Cardenas. The duo was seen chatting, sharing a laugh, and having some coffee together before making their way down the street side by side, with Theroux walking his bike, People Magazine reported.

The 46-year-old writer-actor sported a black Eazy-E tank top and skinny jeans, while the New Jersey-native wore an unbuttoned white blouse tied at the waste. However, a source revealed, ¿There is no romantic relationship, just a friend from the gym."

'The Leftovers' star was earlier this month spotted taking an Easter Sunday stroll with Paul Rudd and his wife Julie Yaeger. On February 15, Jennifer Aniston and Theroux announced that they had split after two and a half years of marriage and seven years as a couple.

