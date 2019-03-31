Justin Theroux and Pierce Brosnan join False Positive cast

hollywood

Veteran actor Pierce Brosnan and Justin Theroux have joined the cast of entertainment company A24's horror project "False Postive". Ilana Glazer, Zainab Jah, Gretchen Mol, Sophia Bush, and Josh Hamilton are also part of the ensemble cast.

According to Variety, John Lee is directing the film. Glazer is producing and co-writing the movie with Lee. Jonathan Wang will also produce. The production is currently under way, but plot details have not been revealed yet.

