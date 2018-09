Justin Theroux calls split with Jennifer Aniston gentle separation

hollywood

Justin Theroux has opened about his separation with actress and former wife Jennifer Aniston, saying theres no bad blood between them

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston

Actor Justin Theroux has opened about his separation with actress and former wife Jennifer Aniston, saying theres no bad blood between them. In an interview with the New York Times, he said: "The good news is that was probably the most - I'm choosing my words really carefully - it was kind of the most gentle separation, in that there was no animosity."

Following their 2017 split after being married for over two years, the 49-year-old actor said that although the two are on good terms, "navigating the inevitable perception of it is the exhausting part".

"It was heartbreaking, Only in the sense that the friendship would not be the same, as far as just the day to day. But the friendship is shifting and changing," he added.

Theroux and Aniston are not currently linked to anyone, although the "Leftovers" star has been spotted with various women, including "Parks and Rec" star Aubrey Plaza, since their split.

