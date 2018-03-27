Justin Theroux enjoying his 'single life' post Jennifer Aniston split

Justin has been keeping himself busy entertaining since he separated from Jennifer Aniston



Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston

Actor Justin Theroux is "enjoying his new single life" following his surprise split from Jennifer Aniston a little over a month ago. According to E! online, the 46-year-old actor has been keeping himself busy entertaining since he separated from Aniston, his wife of over two years.

"He's been hosting and attending a lot of different friendly gathering. He is trying to keep himself around friends a lot more than he used to. He's not at home thinking about his divorce," a source said.

Aniston and Theroux released a joint statement on February 15, announcing that it was their "mutual" decision to "lovingly" part ways at the end of last year. The source also said that the actor is working hard to "stay busy" and "stay happy."

