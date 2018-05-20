Justin Timberlake delays European tour, cancels three shows in UK

A statement released by Live Nation said Justin Timberlake apologises "for any inconvenience to fans"



Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake has postponed the European leg of his The Man Of The Woods tour and cancelled three shows in the UK. The 37-year-old hitmaker was scheduled to kickstar the next leg of tour in Paris on 22 June but it has been pushed back to July 3 at AccorHotels Arena in the French capital.

A statement released by Live Nation said Timberlake apologises "for any inconvenience to fans". "The Man Of The Woods European tour start has been slightly delayed resulting in the following changes to the UK performances," the statement read, according to Contactmusic.

"Unfortunately, we are unable to reschedule the concerts previously scheduled for June 28 in Birmingham, July 2 in Manchester and July 6 in Glasgow, fans holding tickets will receive a refund at point of purchase," it added. The European leg of the tour will take Timberlake, who is currently touring in the US, to countries including the Netherlands, Denmark, Belgium, Norway and Germany.

