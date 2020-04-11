Justin Timberlake feels 24-hour parenting is 'not human'

Singer Justin Timberlake said that things are going smoothly between him and his wife, actress Jessica Biel, as they both deal with the difficulties of social distancing and parenting around the clock.

"We're doing good. We're mostly commiserating over the fact that… 24 hour parenting is not human," the pop star said when he was recently asked if quarantine has helped or hindered the relationship, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Justin shares five-year-old son Silas with Jessica.

This comes months after fans of Timberlake and Biel felt that the couple could be headed for a break-up after he was seen getting a little too cozy with his film co-star Alisha Wainwright.

Justin also explained how the family was taking things easy as they self-isolate from the comfort of their remote Montana property.

"We thought the best way to kinda do our part…we have a place in Montana and so we came up here," Justin said.

He shared how fortunate the family was able to get away from the city, saying: "We feel very lucky and kind of blessed… We're in a place where, they're pretty socially distant here anyway, where our place is. Just being able to kind of walk out into your driveway, maybe go for a little hike."

Late last month, Justin shared a scenic view of the snowy surroundings at their winter home along with a message to fans.

"Out here social distancing with the fam and a lot of these (trees emojis) I hope you guys are staying safe and healthy.

"We need to stick together and look out for each other during this crazy time. Go through my stories for some ways you can support your local communities.

"While there's a lot of chaos and confusion right now, there's also a lot of good and so many ways to help. Spread the word @feedingamerica @americanredcross @savethechildren @wckitchen (sic)."

