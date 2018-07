Justin Timberlake releases his new track SoulMate

Justin Timberlake is currently on his Man of the Wood tour, which extends all the way into January 2019. Amidst of the world tour, he is still finding time to produce new music

Justin Timberlake

Singer Justin Timberlake released his new song titled Soulmate. The actor, singer, and songwriter made that announcement alongside the release of a new track just one day before the Independence Day celebrations (Wednesday) starts off, reports entertainment weekly.com.

Titled SoulMate, the song marks a departure from the more country vibes of Man in the Wood and a return to Timberlake's star-making dance bangers. The song has a lively dance beat to it and the track is the first new music from Timberlake since his fifth solo album Man of the Wood back in January.

Timberlake is currently on his Man of the Wood tour, which extends all the way into January 2019. Amidst of the world tour, he is still finding time to produce new music, including the new track which could be a contender to be the perfect soulmate for the popular title of "song of the summer

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever