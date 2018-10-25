Justin Timberlake reschedules NYC show due to bruised vocal cords

hollywood

Justin Timberlake ad to postpone his New York City (NYC) show on Wednesday due to severely bruised vocal cords

Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake had to postpone his New York City (NYC) show on Wednesday due to "severely bruised" vocal cords. The 'Say Something" singer, who was set to perform at the Madison Square Garden, took to social media to make the announcement. The 37-year-old also informed his fans that he will make it up to them by performing for on his birthday on January 31.

"Hey guys, I"m sorry to announce I have to postpone the show at MSG tonight on doctor"s orders. My vocal cords are severely bruised," the singer revealed on Instagram. "I"m gonna make this up to you and the new show will be on my birthday."

"More info to come," he added. "Again, I"m so sorry to do this, but excited to see you soon. Love, J."

Timberlake has been busy performing as part of his ongoing Man of the Woods Tour. Apart from that, the singer is gearing up for the release of his first book, 'Hindsight & All the Things I Can't See In Front of Me".

According to his website, the book will "give readers a peek into Timberlake's creative process through an intimate collection of images from his personal archives that range from childhood to present day." It will be available in bookstores and on the web on October 30.

