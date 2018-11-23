Justin Timberlake secretly signs copies of his autobiography

hollywood

Justin Timberlake has been sneaking into book stores and secretly signing copies of his autobiography

Justin Timberlake

Singer Justin Timberlake has been sneaking into book stores and secretly signing copies of his autobiography. He took to Instagram and posted a third video of him sneaking into a store, this time here and signed a number of books, reports femalefirst.co.uk. He captioned the video: "Strikes again. Come and get them, part III..."

The video followed previous similar posts shared by the Filthy singer, having visited a different branch of store Barnes & Noble two days after the book was released. Among the revelations the 37-year-old singer made in his book was the fact he "almost got expelled" from school for smoking when he returned to Tennessee in 1994 after 'The All-New Mickey Mouse Club' was cancelled.

He recalled: "I came home a lot more sophisticated and aware than I had been before the show, but I tried to downplay it because I just wanted to seem like everyone else. "I became the class clown, disrupting class with my bits, not caring if the teachers were mad, only wanting to be accepted by the other kids. I started getting in trouble. I smoked pot for the first time. I got myself a can of tobacco and almost got expelled for that."

