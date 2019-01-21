Justin Timberlake surprises cancer patients

Jan 21, 2019, 08:11 IST | IANS

So, Justin Timberlake on Friday took a break from his tour and surprised a group of children who are battling cancer

Singer-actor Justin Timberlake visited the HCA Healthcare's Methodist Children's Hospital here to meet cancer patients. Earlier this week, Timberlake fans at the hospital posted a video dancing to his song "Can't stop the feeling" urging the star to come and see them ahead of his "Man of the Woods" concert.

So, Timberlake on Friday took a break from his tour and surprised a group of children who are battling cancer, reports dailymail.co.uk. After his visit, several photographs were shared online in which he was seen posing with the children.

The 37-year-old recently resumed his tour after cancelling several dates because of bruised vocal chords. In a video clip posted earlier this month, the "True colors" singer made clear he was fully healed and ready to put on a show.

