Justin Timberlake surprises cancer patients

hollywood

So, Justin Timberlake on Friday took a break from his tour and surprised a group of children who are battling cancer

Justin Timberlake

Singer-actor Justin Timberlake visited the HCA Healthcare's Methodist Children's Hospital here to meet cancer patients. Earlier this week, Timberlake fans at the hospital posted a video dancing to his song "Can't stop the feeling" urging the star to come and see them ahead of his "Man of the Woods" concert.

So, Timberlake on Friday took a break from his tour and surprised a group of children who are battling cancer, reports dailymail.co.uk. After his visit, several photographs were shared online in which he was seen posing with the children.

The 37-year-old recently resumed his tour after cancelling several dates because of bruised vocal chords. In a video clip posted earlier this month, the "True colors" singer made clear he was fully healed and ready to put on a show.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever