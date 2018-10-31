Justin Timberlake wrote Cry Me a River in just two hours!

hollywood

Justin Timberlake who is currently on a vocal rest due to bruised vocal cords, released his book on Tuesday, October 30

Once motivated, it did not take Justin Timberlake much time to write his hit song Cry Me a River. Justin Timberlake, in his first book titled "Hindsight: And All the Things I Can"t See in Front of Me," revealed that it was an emotional upheaval that led him to pen his feelings in the song 'Cry Me a River', which he completed in just two hours.

"I've been scorned. I have been pissed off. The feelings I had were so strong, I had to write it. I translated my feelings into a form where people could listen and hopefully relate to it. People heard me and they understood it because we've all been there," he wrote in the book.According to US Weekly, while the 'Can't Stop The Feeling!' singer did not directly address the specific inspiration behind the track, it is believed that his split with Britney Spears was what influenced the heartfelt lyrics.

The singer who is currently on a vocal rest due to bruised vocal cords, released his book on Tuesday, October 30.

