Justin Trudeau: Diversity key to resilience and success

Diversity is key to resilience and success, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today, while also emphasising on empowerment of women



Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau exchanges greetings with a village woman after being presented a shawl at the United Nations Young Changemakers Conclave in New Delhi on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Diversity is key to resilience and success, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today, while also emphasising on empowerment of women. Addressing the United Nations Young Changemakers Conclave 2018, Trudeau also laid emphasis on sustainable development and said a strong economy cannot be built unless the environment is protected. He said the G-7 meeting, to be held in his country in June this year, will have two extra themes on 'gender' and 'oceans', and plastic.

The theme on 'gender' will focus on empowerment of women, while 'oceans and plastic' will discuss the menace of plastic, he said. The G7 comprises Canada, the UK, US, France, Italy, Germany and Japan. Trudeau said diversity creates new solutions, and systems that are more multi-layered do much better than 'mono-cultures'