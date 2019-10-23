Justin Trudeau leads polls, prepares to form minority government

Ottawa: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party held onto power in a nail-biter of a Canadian general election on Monday, but as a weakened minority government. Television projections as of 2 am on Tuesday (0600 GMT) declared the Liberals winners or leading in 156 of the nation’s 338 electoral districts, versus 122 for his main rival Andrew Scheer and the Conservatives, after polling stations across six time zones closed.

As early as Tuesday, Trudeau will have to form an alliance with one or more smaller parties in order to govern a fractured nation. The first test of his future government will follow in the coming weeks with a speech to parliament outlining his legislative priorities and a confidence vote. "From coast to coast to coast, tonight Canadians rejected division and negativity," Trudeau said. "And they rejected cuts and austerity and voted in favour of a progressive agenda and strong action on climate change." He reassured Quebec that his Liberal government, despite an electoral setback in the French-speaking province, "will be there for you."

Jagmeet to emerge as 'kingmaker'

Indian-origin Canadian Jagmeet Singh-led New Democratic Party (NDP), which won 24 seats in the general election, is likely to emerge as the "kingmaker" where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party held onto power in a nail-biting poll, albeit as a weakened minority government.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates