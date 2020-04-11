Justin Verlander, Kate Upton extend help to fight virus

Baseball star Justin Verlander and his supermodel wife Kate Upton have announced on social media that the Houston Astros pitcher plans to donate the weekly paychecks he is receiving during the Major League Baseball (MLB) shutdown to various organisations to fight Coronavirus.



"Recently the @mlb announced they will be continuing to send paychecks to players while the season is suspended. @kateupton and I have decided to donate those funds to a different organisation each week so that we can support their efforts and highlight the great work they're doing during the COVID-19 crisis. Everyone around the world is affected by this virus, and we hope to contribute to the families and jobs affected, the healthcare workers and first responders on the front lines and the many others in need of basic necessities, medical supplies and support at home.

"As soon as the first paycheck is received we will be highlighting the first organisation. We know everyone is impacted by this crisis, but for those who are able, we encourage you to stay home to help flatten the curve and look to those around you who need a helping hand. #covid19 #flattenthecurve," Justin wrote on Instagram.

