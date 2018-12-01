Juve v Fiorentina, biggest game of the year: Massimiliano Allegri

football

"It's a tough game because Fiorentina are a fine team with young, skilful players," said Allegri

Massimiliano Allegri

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri expects a tough test for his unbeaten Serie A leaders when they tackle Fiorentina today.

Juve head to Florence with an eight-point advantage over second-placed Napoli. Fiorentina are nine places below Juventus, but Allegri is braced for a fierce test.

"They haven't lost at home and they've scored 14 while conceding just three. This is the biggest game of the year for them so they'll be really fired up and will do everything to beat us."

