Juvenile allegedly molested inside Assam jail

crime

Representational image

A minor boy was allegedly molested inside a central prison here by a convicted prisoner on June 24, police said on Friday.



An FIR has been lodged against the accused, Bhawani Gugur, under section 377 of the Indian Penal Code.



"The incident took place four days ago but today it came to light. One convicted prisoner Bhawani Gugur sexually abused a boy inside the prison. During the investigation, the victim agreed that he was molested. An FIR has been lodged against Gugur and police is carrying out a thorough investigation into the matter," Pradip Bora, Officer-in-charge, Dibrugarh Sadar Thana, told ANI.

In a similar incident, heads of a woman and her daughter were shaved by a group of men in Bihar's Vaishali allegedly after they protested a molestation attempt. Two men involved in the act have been arrested by police. The incident took place on Wednesday in Bhagawanpur village of the district wherein five men barged into the duo's house when they were alone, and allegedly tried to molest them. The victims said that the men became furious and beat them up with sticks, dragged them outside the house and shaved off their heads in front of the whole village.

The victims narrated their ordeal and said they were mercilessly beaten by the men leading to injuries.

