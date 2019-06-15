Juvenile among two shot dead in outer Delhi

national

A 17-year-old boy was shot dead by two persons after they were involved in a quarrel

Representational Picture

Two persons, including a juvenile, were shot dead in two separate incidents in outer Delhi's Bhalswa area, the police said on Friday. In the first incident, a 42-year-old businessman identified as Chandrashekhar was shot dead on Thursday evening. The police suspect he was killed over some property issue.

As per the police, the accused in this case, who have been identified, belonged to the same colony where the victim lived. They are yet to be arrested.

In another case, a 17-year-old boy was shot dead by two persons on Thursday night. The police said the deceased got involved in a quarrel with some people from the same locality before he was killed.

"The boy was killed because of personal enmity between the two groups. We have identified the accused and are trying to apprehend them," said Gaurav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North).

In a similar incident, a 35-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified assailants here, the police said on Friday. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Amit Kochar, 35, who had earlier worked in a call centre.

"On Thursday night, the victim was at his home with his four friends. At around 10.50 p.m., someone rang the door bell, following which Kochar went out and sat in his car along with a few other boys. After about 10 minutes, his friends heard gunshots," said Monika Bhardwaj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West). Read the full story here.

