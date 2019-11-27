Mumbai: Juvenile had sent his grandmother away before raping Oshiwara resident

The family of a 15-year-old sweeper, accused of sexually assaulting a 29-year-old event manager, told the Oshiwara police on Tuesday that their son had a blockage in his brain and has one in his heart. However, they also revealed that he had sent his grandmother home early on the day of the incident, possibly because he had planned to rape the woman.

The accused's family has also written a letter to the Oshiwara police and submitted his medical reports. According to the police, the accused had failed twice in Std V and thrice in Std VI. Later, he was even thrown out of school. Speaking to mid-day, his father said that he had broken their trust and badly damaged their reputation as well.

He said, "My entire family has been working as sweepers at the Oshiwara society for the past 20 years, but we never received a single complaint. This incident has ruined our reputation. I never allow my son to collect garbage from the residents' doors, but as my mother is quite old and even I was out of station, he was sent to do it. I usually get him to clean the compound area of the building."



Representation picture

"On the day of incident while he was collecting garbage, he suddenly asked his grandmother to go home and said that he would be able to manage work on his own. We did not know that he had planned the crime," the accused's father added.

He further said, "A vein in my son's brain was blocked for which he underwent surgery at KEM Hospital. Recently, we also got his heart blockage checked and decided to get it operated. My wife died four years ago due to a blockage in her heart. I have written a letter to the Oshiwara police and submitted his medical reports as well."

A police source said, "We have recovered the videos that the accused had recorded secretly, from his phone. In the CCTV footage of the building, the accused is seen turning the camera away. We are also trying to verify his age through his birth certificate and birth place."

The incident

Last Saturday, the 15-year-old sweeper barged into the victim's flat and tried to rape her. He used to film the woman through the keyhole whenever she would be alone at home. By showing her those videos, he threatened to throw her dog from the seventh floor and kill her as well, if she didn't have a physical relation with him. However, eventually the woman managed to lock him in the bedroom and call up her fiancé, who was on his way to Bangalore for some work. Her fiancé immediately dialed 100 and soon a cop was sent to the woman's house to arrest the accused. The minor boy has been sent to a juvenile home.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates