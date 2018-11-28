Juvenile on the pretext of buying chocolates, raped seven-year-old girl

crime

Representational Image

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a juvenile in outer Delhi's Aman Vihar area, police said Wednesday.

The accused took the victim to an isolated area on the pretext of buying chocolates and raped her Tuesday evening, a senior police officer said.

The 16-year-old accused used to live in the same locality and lured the girl in the absence of her parents, who are daily labourers, the officer said.

When the victim's parents came back, they saw their daughter was bleeding and rushed her to a nearby hospital and later filed a rape case, he said.

Efforts are on to nab the accused, he added.

