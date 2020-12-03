Juvenile's body partially eaten away by animals found in Delhi

A partially animal-eaten body of a juvenile, allegedly killed by another juvenile over a monetary dispute, was found in a Maidangarhi forest area in south Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old accused juvenile, a resident of Prajapati Mohalla village in Maidangarhi area, has been apprehended.

"The accused confessed to have murdered the deceased with a stone over a dispute over returning Rs 2,500 in the jungle of Maidangarhi in the intervening night of November 7 and 8 after getting intoxicated," DCP, South Delhi, Atul Thakur said.

The father of the accused had informed the police regarding the murder as the accused had confessed to him.

The police received a call on November 9 that a dead body was lying in jungle near the cremation ground in Maidangarhi and it was found that parts of the palms and head were partially eaten by animals.

"The dead body was identified by the juvenile's parents from his clothes and tattoo marks," the officer added.

