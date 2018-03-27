Juventus' Allegri wins best Serie A coach for 2016-17 season

Allegri received 19 votes, eight more than Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini and 12 more than Napoli's Maurizio Sarri



Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri on Monday won the Golden Bench trophy for best Serie A coach in the 2016-17 season, awarded by the Italian football federation for his role in leading his team to its sixth straight Serie A title. Allegri received 19 votes, eight more than Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini and 12 more than Napoli's Maurizio Sarri, reports Efe. "I would like to thank you all and wish you a good finale to the season -- a little bit less for Sarri," Allegri said, joking with the coach of Juve's closest rival in the Italian league.

Juventus tops the Serie A table with 75 points, two points ahead of Napoli. After the international break, Juventus is scheduled to face off against Milan, while Napoli is set to play Sassuolo. During the event, Italian coaches Carlo Ancelotti, Antonio Conte, Roberto Bordin, Massimo Carrera and Marco Rossi received the Special Golden Bench award for their role in coaching teams outside Italy.

