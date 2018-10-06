Juventus back rape-accused Cristiano Ronaldo while stocks fall and sponsors worry

football

Ronaldo is doing well, he is ready to play. His professionalism and his composure on and off the pitch are not in question, Juventus coach Allegri said

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to play for Juventus against Udinese this weekend despite the rape claims made against him, coach Massimiliano Allegri said yesterday as the Italian champions try to maintain their perfect start to the Serie A season.

"Ronaldo is doing well, he is ready to play. His professionalism and his composure on and off the pitch are not in question," Allegri said. "He is ready to return to action." US police said on Monday they had re-opened an investigation into accusations by former American model Kathryn Mayorga that the Portuguese player raped her in a Las Vegas hotel in June 2009.

Earlier, the Turin giants said rape allegations against Ronaldo do not change their opinion of their superstar player, but US sportswear giant Nike said it was deeply concerned.

The player's commercial backers, including Nike, also expressed fears over the controversy. "We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation," a Nike spokesman said. According to Forbes magazine, Ronaldo is one of only three athletes to have been given a lifetime deal with Nike, joining an elite club also including NBA icons LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

EA Sports, for whom Ronaldo is a leading figure in their video game market, also described the allegations as concerning. "We are monitoring the situation, as we expect cover athletes and ambassadors to conduct themselves in a manner that is consistent with EA's values," the group said in a statement.

Meanwhile, shares of Italian champions fell by five percent yesterday amidst rape allegations. The shares were 1.25 euros, down 5.37 percent, after trading opened in Milan.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever