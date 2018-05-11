Juventus clinch 4th consecutive Italian Cup

It was the 13th Cup win for Juventus, who are also poised to become the first Italian team to complete the double for four years in a row



Juventus' players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Italian Tim Cup (Coppa Italia) final Juventus vs AC Milan at the Olympic stadium on May 9, 2018 in Rome. Pic/AFP

Juventus crushed AC Milan 4-0 on Wednesday to win a fourth consecutive Italian Cup. It was the 13th Cup win for Juventus, who are also poised to become the first Italian team to complete the double for four years in a row.

Massimiliano Allegri's side are one point away from claiming a seventh consecutive Serie A title. Gennaro Gattuso's Milan crumbled under the pressure with two goalkeeping errors and a Nikola Kalinic's own goal. Mehdi Benatia opened the floodgates after 56 minutes for his first double on the night with Douglas Costa also finding the net in the space of nine minutes. Kalinic scored an own goal after 76 minutes.

