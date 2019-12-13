Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo furious with selfie-hunting pitch invader

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Paris: Cristiano Ronaldo was confronted by two pitch invaders, including one seeking a selfie, after his goal helped Juventus defeat Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday. Firstly, the Portuguese star was warmly hugged in the middle of the pitch by a fan wearing a Juve shirt and hat. Just moments later, a second supporter, dressed all in black, sprinted across the BayArena pitch to snap a selfie.

An angry Ronaldo pushed the fan away before security staff intervened. "I feel good, the annoyance I felt has passed and the team is in good shape," said Ronaldo who appeared to hurt his shoulder in the incident. "Today we played a good second half. We are all growing and even I personally felt better today, more confident and I hope to continue like this." Ronaldo scored his second Champions League goal of the season for Juve who were already sure of top spot in Group D and a spot in the last 16.

Substitute Paulo Dybala was the creator of the 75th-minute opener, crossing low for Ronaldo to tap in a record-extending 128th goal in the competition, before Gonzalo Higuain's injury-time clincher for the Italian giants.

