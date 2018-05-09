Juventus eye double glory, Coppa Italia and Seria A titles

Juventus look to defend Coppa Italia title by beating AC Milan tonight, while a point against Roma on Sunday will hand them 7th consecutive Serie A trophy



Juventus players are ecstatic after their 3-1 win over Bologna during the Seria A match in Turin on Sunday. Pic/AFP

All roads lead to Rome this week for Juventus who will look to seal the Italian Cup and Serie A double in the space of four days at the Stadio Olimpico. Massimiliano Allegri's Turin giants take on his former club AC Milan in the Italian Cup final today, and on Sunday play Roma needing just one point to rubberstamp a seventh successive Serie A title.

Milan have not won a major trophy since Allegri led them to the Serie A title in 2011. Beaten twice by Juventus in the league this season, the club's last Italian Cup trophy dates back to the playing days of coach Gennaro Gattuso in 2003.

"They want to start winning silverware again and we want to bring this trophy back to Turin for a fourth straight year," said Bosnian midfielder Miralem Pjanic as his side target a 13th Cup title.

"We really wanted to win every trophy available this year. Unfortunately, we are out of the Champions League, but we are well-positioned in the league and winning the Coppa Italia is another goal of ours."

Turkish midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu said his side were desperate for a win. "We want to win this trophy," Calhanoglu told Gazzetta dello Sport. "It's something that would change our outlook and the whole season. It would change everything," he added.

Three

No. of consecutive Coppa Italia titles won by Juventus

