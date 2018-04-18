Juventus' Gianluigi Buffon regrets outburst in Real Madrid loss

The goalkeeper was sent-off by referee Michael Oliver after his furious reaction to a last-minute penalty at the Bernabeu Stadium which dumped Juventus out of the Champions League



Juventus' Gianluigi Buffon

Juventus captain Gianluigi Buffon conceded that sometimes he gets it wrong but that the dramatic Champions League game against Real Madrid had made him feel alive. The goalkeeper was sent-off by referee Michael Oliver after his furious reaction to a last-minute penalty at the Bernabeu Stadium which dumped Juventus out of the Champions League.

"The decisions we make are a way of defining ourselves and making us what we want to be," Buffon said. "You can even go too far, sometimes getting it wrong. But that means you're alive, and that's why I came into the world."

