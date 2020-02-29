JVLR murder case: Tattoos inked on victim's body help cops in identifying him

Tattoos inked on the body of a deceased victim helped cops solve a murder mystery. A decomposed body of a man was found last week near the Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR). After eight days of investigation, the cops finally identified the victim with the help of the three tattoos on his body and his brothers-in-law were booked for murder on Friday. Primary investigation has revealed that the man was killed for allegedly assaulting his mother-in-law and the accused's mother.

Hit on face

Parksite police had found the body at Dadaiwala Stone Pvt Ltd company near JVLR road on February 20. Medical examination established that the man was murdered 48 hours before his body was found. An offence of murder was registered at Parksite police station on February 21 against unknown persons. Post-Mortem analysis revealed that the victim was hit with a paver block on his face and head. His body had three tattoos — 'SR' on the right arm, 'om' on the left arm and 'SN' on the right side of his neck. DCP (Zone VII) Akhilesh Kumar Singh soon formed a special investigation team(SIT) to probe the matter.

"We verified more than 500 construction workers around the area to establish the identity of the deceased," an officer told mid-day.

Cops also checked missing person complaints in the city and neighbouring areas. A number of arrested accused were also checked. "Whenever a person is arrested, details like birthmarks, tattoos or disability are recorded. We found one accused, Siddharth Satpute, booked at RCF police station in 2019, had a tattoo with initials 'SN'," another officer said, adding that Satpute's details were then checked and an 'om' tattoo too was found on his body. The body found at JVLR was confirmed as that of Siddharth Satpute alias Siddhu, previously arrested for housebreaking.

Once his identity was established, the police reached his wife's residence in Mahatma Phule Nagar, Powai. She said that Satpute had not returned home since February 18. Her two brothers were questioned too and the sour relationship between Satpute and his brothers-in-law was figured within a day. Satpute's wife had left her marital home allegedly owing to her husband's "criminal record" and was living with their two-year-old son. Satpute would visit her home often and would even beat up her mother.

His brothers-in-law, Ravi Tak and Nikhil Tak, soon enough decided to teach Satpute a lesson.

"They took him to a secluded place near JVLR, made him consume alcohol and strangled him. They dumped his body and attacked him with a paver block," the police said. The two accused were arrested on Friday and further investigation is on.

