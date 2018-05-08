JVPG Club, Jindal Academy to clash in squash final

Juhu Vile Parle Gymkhana (JVPG) Club and Jindal Squash Academy, both recorded contrasting semi-final victories in the Indian Squash Professionals-organised Hyatt Regency-Mumbai inter-club squash league.



Representational picture

Juhu Vile Parle Gymkhana (JVPG) Club and Jindal Squash Academy, both recorded contrasting semi-final victories in the Indian Squash Professionals-organised Hyatt Regency-Mumbai inter-club squash league. While the Juhu side had to work hard to beat Khar Gym 3-2 win, JSA outplayed Otters Club 4-1 in the semi-finals.

Results

JVPG Club beat Khar Gym 3-2 (Ashish Mehta lost to Veer Chotrani 5-11, 7-11; A Kohli/ B Shah bt K Vanwari/V Waghela 11-5, 7-11, 11-10; A Singh/ S Pandey bt V Chotrani/ D Borhade 11-8, 11-8; Araash Mehta lost Aishwarya Khubchandani 11-8, 5-11, 6-11; A Kohli/U Joshi bt P Mohite/V Salvi 9-11, 11-9, 11-4).

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever