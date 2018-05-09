JVPG Club, Jindal to clash in squash final

Juhu Vile Parle Gymkhana (JVPG) Club and Jindal Squash Academy, both recorded contrasting semi-final victories in the Mumbai Inter-Club Squash League 2018,



Representational picture

Juhu Vile Parle Gymkhana (JVPG) Club and Jindal Squash Academy, both recorded contrasting semi-final victories in the Mumbai Inter-Club Squash League 2018, organised by the Indian Squash Professionals and played at the Hyatt Regency courts. The Juhu side beat Khar Gymkhana to script a hard-earned 3-2 win, while Jindal Squash beat Otters Club by 4-1 in the semi-finals.

