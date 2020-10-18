Don't Miss today

Go brunching with friends

For those who missed the lazy Sunday brunches, JW Café is welcoming guests back to enjoy the experience. The menu will comprise classic brunch favourites like eggs Benedict, Mumbai masala Benedict, sandwich bars, kulcha tacos, kheema pav and more. Guests can scan the brunch menu digitally by using the QR codes and place an order of the dishes they would like to savour with the server. Social distancing will be maintained between tables.

When: October 18, 12.30-3.30 PM

Where: JW Café, JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar

Price: Rs 2,500 (without alcohol); Rs 3,300 (with alcohol)

Call: 68828656

Gift your pet a bowtie

Buy your furry friends some adorable gifts. Pet care brand Heads Up For Tails is collaborating with Disney to create bowties, bandanas, collars and more.

When: October 25 onwards

Where: https://headsupfortails.com/

Price: Rs 75 – Rs 30,000

Attend a painting class

Enrol your kids for a two-hour online art workshop. They will be taught to create a hummingbird with crayons. The session is open for kids aged five years and above.

When: October 21, 4.30 PM

Where zoom; PRICE: R399

To register: https://www.instamojo.com/bombaydrawingroom/online-kids-special-hummingbird-painting-wor/

Learn about art collaborations



Arshi Irshad Ahmadzai

What does collaborative creativity look like and yield during a lockdown? Join a panel discussion on a virtual art project titled, Blurring Boundaries: Collaboration + Art Making. Artists Arshi Irshad Ahmadzai, Amshu Chukki, Sanket Jadia, Manjot Kaur, Salik Ansari and Tonoy Sarma will be in conversation with Veeranganakumari Solanki to discuss their individual practices and aesthetics, and share insights on how they created each element of this project.

When: October 22, 6-7.30 PM

Where: Zoom

RSVP: https://www.avidlearning.in/

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Nikita Barton, 26 Sex educator

Barton believes in creating safe spaces to provide comprehensive sexuality education

Available for: Consultations and workshops

Charges: Price on request

Email: nikita@goshindia.com

Nikita Barton and her friends would talk to each other about concepts like pleasure and consent in college, but in hushed whispers. After graduating from St Xavier's College, she started working as a Teach For India fellow.

When teaching a bunch of 10 to 13-year-olds, she realised that her students had a lot of queries about puberty. Barton got in touch with an NGO called Seeds of Awareness and they guided her on how to handle such questions from adolescents. She later signed up for a course on Comprehensive Sexuality Education, facilitated by the same NGO and TISS.

During the lockdown, Barton has started her own venture, Gosh. She facilitates personal and group sessions for all ages.

Recommended by: Aishwarya Ravindran, educator, says, "I attended a workshop on the art of masturbation. Nikita is quite effective as a facilitator. Not only did she teach us about the biological aspects of self-pleasure, she also spoke to us about the 'science versus society' debate."

The pandemic is personal



Grab from a live show with Manisha Koirala

On the night of November 26, 2008, Sreenath Sreenivasan, academic and practitioner in journalism in Columbia, was doing a live radio show with two Indian-born baseball players. The boys had been recruited to play baseball in the US. Just then, reports of a terror attack in Mumbai came in. Sreenivasan, whose father is an Indian diplomat, quickly started covering the siege that eventually lasted for 60 hours. "I had founded the South Asian Journalists Association (SAJA) that connected journalists in America. We used SAJA's radio talk show to keep everyone in the US updated about the Mumbai attacks," he says, adding, "As part of this show, I had also spoken to Indian-American chef Floyd Cardoz as he had trained in Taj, Mumbai. He knew most of the deceased staff and it turned out to be a very personal, heart-wrenching interview."

Almost 12 years later, he heard that Cardoz had lost the fight to COVID-19. "As long as we were watching news related to Coronavirus in China, we were okay. But when it is a name that you know, it's scary. His death shook the system here in America," he recalls.



Sreenath Sreenivasan

Since the lockdown started, he has reached out to journalists, doctors, celebrities daily to discuss their personal pandemic stories for his global talk show #sreecovid19call.

He says both, China and the US recorded their first cases on the same day, but the outcome was radically different. "South Korea has been handling the challenge beautifully. This shows that journalism matters, leadership matters, the president matters, healthcare matters."

https://www.youtube.com/user/sreenet

Of songs and sisterhood



Ronkini Gupta and Avanti Patel

If you watched season 10 of Indian Idol, you already know who Avanti Patel is. Patel is not new to the world of singing, having previously participated in the Marathi edition of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs. She has trained in Hindustani classical music and is currently a disciple of Ashwini Bhide Deshpande.

Patel's latest endeavour, Equal voices, is a platform for women and trans musicians, artistes and students to share ideas and create music. To start off with, she has been facilitating a series of thought-provoking conversations with women from the music industry—singers, technicians and instrumentalists.

"I've grown up performing on stage—my first performance was when I was five! Over time, I started to question some of the things I saw around me. Why were all instrumentalists, music directors and sound engineers male?"

Drawing from her own experience in music studios that feel like a boys' clubs, she hosts live sessions, twice a week, on Instagram. So far, she has interviewed Shruti Bhave, Poorvi Kautish, Harjot Kaur, Pooja Mazoomdar, Annette Philip, Shamita Bhatkar, Ronkini Gupta, Zaee Manerkar, among others.

They discuss their personal journeys and views on the need for a more inclusive music industry.

@eq.vox, Instagram

Beating bad guy Corona with a tune

We all need music to escape reality, and travel and entertainment blogger Viral Morzaria's song Beat You Corona is all about trying to leave the trying times behind and emerging positive. Based on Bella Ciao from Netflix's hit show Money Heist, it's a collaboration with Milan-based singer Francesco

II Mercante.

"We were under lockdown, and I ended up binging on Money Heist 4 with Bela Ciao on repeat mode. I did a bit of research about the song and realised it's about courage against evil. I thought it captured the current global emotion well," he says. He wanted to give a shoutout to the frontline heroes, and offer the hope that everything is going to be all right.

YouTube.com

Let's agree to disagree

Dissent is the safety valve of democracy. If dissent is not allowed, then the pressure cooker may burst," said Justice DY Chandrachud famously. It is this very right to disagree that is being exercised and defended in The Swaddle's weekly podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

It is a cultural podcast that features members of The Swaddle, who dissect the nuances of various topics of cultural relevance. One episode tackles heckling as a form of dissent, inspired by comedian Kunal Kamra heckling media personality Arnab Goswami on a plane, while another one questions the role of social media in aiding and diluting protest movements in the light of the anti-CAA and NRC protests. A new episode releases every Friday.

We enjoyed the episodes on the impact of the lockdown on changing beauty norms, and if sexual harassers can be 'good' men. We liked that they employ the Socratic method, while peppering the conversation with personal anecdotes and examples.

theswaddle.com

