Jwala Gatta surprises boyfriend Vishnu Vishal on his birthday

India badminton star Jwala Gutta travelled from Hyderabad to Chennai to be with actor boyfriend Vishnu Vishal on his 36th birthday. The shuttler reportedly followed all safety procedures in the midst of COVID-19-caused lockdown.

View this post on Instagram Happiest birthday baby â¤ï¸ Keep shining âï¸ A post shared by Jwala Gutta (@jwalagutta1) onJul 17, 2020 at 12:09am PDT

On Friday, she Instagrammed the picture for her 361,000 followers and captioned it: "Happiest birthday baby. Keep shining." Meanwhile, Vishnu shared a candid picture for his 657,000 Instagram followers and wrote: "My bday surprise...@gutta_jwala." The couple have been dating since last year.

View this post on Instagram My bday suprise...ð @gutta_jwala A post shared by vishnu vishal (@iamvishnuuvishal) onJul 16, 2020 at 12:59pm PDT

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news