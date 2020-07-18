Jwala Gatta surprises boyfriend Vishnu Vishal on his birthday
The shuttler reportedly followed all safety procedures in the midst of COVID-19-caused lockdown.
India badminton star Jwala Gutta travelled from Hyderabad to Chennai to be with actor boyfriend Vishnu Vishal on his 36th birthday. The shuttler reportedly followed all safety procedures in the midst of COVID-19-caused lockdown.
On Friday, she Instagrammed the picture for her 361,000 followers and captioned it: "Happiest birthday baby. Keep shining." Meanwhile, Vishnu shared a candid picture for his 657,000 Instagram followers and wrote: "My bday surprise...@gutta_jwala." The couple have been dating since last year.
