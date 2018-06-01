Jwala Gutta celebrates her dad's last working day at RBI office

She tweeted these pictures and captioned them, "Always a people's person... it's my old man's last day at work...35 years as RBI employee and current president of RBI employee association in Hyderabad

India's doubles badminton star Jwala Gutta hailed her father G Kranti, who yesterday retired from the Reserve Bank of India after serving them for 35 years.

She tweeted these pictures and captioned them, "Always a people's person... it's my old man's last day at work...35 years as RBI employee and current president of RBI employee association in Hyderabad, he's always first in line to help others! You are the best daddy in the world...I love you."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates