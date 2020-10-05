Jwala Gutta is having the 'coconut kind of life' at her farm. See photo
The 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medallist got engaged to her boyfriend and Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal last month on her birthday.
India shuttler Jwala Gutta recently Instagrammed this picture while holding coconuts and captioned it: “Coconut kinda life!!! #coconut #farmlife #farmvibes.”
The 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medallist got engaged to her boyfriend and Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal last month on her birthday. Jwala Gutta took to Instagram to share photos of her birthday celebrations along with her family and Vishnu Vishal.
My lovelies â¤ï¸ always loving me so much..... How lucky am I to have them in my life!!
Besides giving her a birthday surprise, Vishnu Vishal did one better and proposed to Jwala Gutta with a beautiful engagement ring. He took to Instagram to share photos of their intimate engagement.
Happy birthday @jwalagutta1 New start to LIFE.. Lets be positive and work towards a better future for us,Aryan,our families,friends and people around.. Need all your love n blessings guys.. #newbeginnings thank you @jainbasanth for arranging a ring in d middle of d night #EngagementRingJugaad
