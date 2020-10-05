Jwala Gutta is having the 'coconut kind of life' at her farm. See photo

India shuttler Jwala Gutta recently Instagrammed this picture while holding coconuts and captioned it: “Coconut kinda life!!! #coconut #farmlife #farmvibes.”

The 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medallist got engaged to her boyfriend and Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal last month on her birthday. Jwala Gutta took to Instagram to share photos of her birthday celebrations along with her family and Vishnu Vishal.

Besides giving her a birthday surprise, Vishnu Vishal did one better and proposed to Jwala Gutta with a beautiful engagement ring. He took to Instagram to share photos of their intimate engagement.

