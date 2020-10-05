Search

Jwala Gutta is having the 'coconut kind of life' at her farm. See photo

Published: 05 October, 2020 15:28 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medallist got engaged to her boyfriend and Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal last month on her birthday.

Picture Courtesy/ Jwala Gutta's Instagram
Picture Courtesy/ Jwala Gutta's Instagram

India shuttler Jwala Gutta recently Instagrammed this picture while holding coconuts and captioned it: “Coconut kinda life!!! #coconut #farmlife #farmvibes.”

The 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medallist got engaged to her boyfriend and Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal last month on her birthday. Jwala Gutta took to Instagram to share photos of her birthday celebrations along with her family and Vishnu Vishal.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

My lovelies â¤ï¸ always loving me so much..... How lucky am I to have them in my life!!

A post shared by Jwala Gutta (@jwalagutta1) onSep 6, 2020 at 10:37pm PDT

Besides giving her a birthday surprise, Vishnu Vishal did one better and proposed to Jwala Gutta with a beautiful engagement ring. He took to Instagram to share photos of their intimate engagement.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Tags

jwala guttabadmintonInstagramsports news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK