Jwala Gutta is hurt after getting trolled online for speaking against rape

Indian badminton ace Gutta refuses to relent despite incessant trolling for speaking out against rape



Jwala Gutta

The increasing number of rapes in the country have triggered widespread outrage. And leading the charge among India's athletes is badminton ace Jwala Gutta, who has been constantly smashing vile comments despite being incessantly trolled.

"Enough is enough... no more keeping quiet... any harassment any teasing any bullying, go n report it girls... keep reporting it... there's no shame in reporting it... these people need to be taught that NOW WE WILL NOT TAKE IT ANYMORE!!!!" Jwala Gutta, 34, wrote on Twitter recently.

Unfortunately, the Hyderabadi shutter has copped a lot of flak for her comments — particularly this one: "The situation has become so bad that public figures are scared to even condemn rape because then our dear trollers and bhakts will start calling them anti-national." Some felt Gutta should not represent the country because, 'she is maligning India' by highlighting rape.

Also Read: Jwala Gutta takes down troll for calling her 'China ka maal'

"To my surprise, I never thought I would be criticised for protesting RAPE! Quite a pathetic time we r living in!!" Jwala tweeted in reply. Thankfully, she has garnered some positive responses too. "Few celebrities have the courage to be human and We are proud of you," one user wrote. "Good one, keep doing this," another added.

