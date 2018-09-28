Jwala Gutta kicks off online storm with Khel Ratna comment

badminton

Many, while referring to India's highest sporting honour, the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award have dropped the words Rajiv Gandhi and only used Khel Ratna in their references, and Jwala Gutta isn't happy about this

India doubles shuttler Jwala Gutta has kicked off a mini online storm online with her comments on the recent national sports awards. Many, while referring to India's highest sporting honour, the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award have dropped the words Rajiv Gandhi and only used Khel Ratna in their references, and Gutta isn't happy about this.

"Small doubt. Is it Khel Ratna or Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna? And if it's the latter then what's wrong in calling it as it is? A sportsperson represents the country and wins for the country. We don't represent any political party. Then why is it that we succumb to such situations where we are forced to be politically right so that people are not offended? Why should a sportsperson have any fear to say the right thing," she asked her 1.48 million Twitter followers.

Ok...small doubt...is it KHEL RATNA or RAJIV GANDHI KHEL RATNA...

And if it’s the latter then what’s wrong in calling it as it is?? — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) September 26, 2018

A sportsperson represents THE COUNTRY n WINS FOR THE COUNTRY.we don’t represent any political party.then why is it that we succumb 2 such situations where we r forced 2 be “politically right” so that people r not offended.Y should a sportsperson have any fear 2 say d right thing — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) September 26, 2018

She received hundreds of replies, some of which questioned her intentions, while others felt that she was upset because she hasn't received the award herself despite winning numerous international medals. Ironically, a few of her followers even claimed that she had a personal agenda against India cricket captain Virat Kohli, who was awarded the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna recently.

