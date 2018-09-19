Jwala Gutta: Opinionated women not easily accepted in our country

badminton

If there is a sportsman and he is stylish and glamorous, nobody asks him, but if a sports woman is stylish or glamorous, she is questioned, said Jwala Gutta

Jwala Gutta

Badminton player Jwala Gutta says that she always spoke her mind and that it didn't go down well with some sections of the society. She also feels that the country is still very reluctant to accept an opinionated woman.

Gutta is one of the seven influences who is part of the fourth edition of Levi's #IshapeMyWorld movement that celebrates unstoppable women who have shaped their lives on their own terms. In the video, Gutta is also seen talking about the "hypocritical society". So is a woman with opinion not taken well in sports as well?

"The scene in sports is getting much better these days. The players are being recognised and appreciated for their performance in various sports. As for woman raising voices, I think an opinionated woman is still not very easily acceptable in our country," she said.

"If there is a sportsman and he is stylish and glamorous, nobody asks him, but if a sports woman is stylish or glamorous, she is questioned. Why can't we just be looked at as a sports person," said Gutta, who has also supported some social causes including women empowerment issues, anti-tobacco and anti-zoo campaigns.

