Jwala Gutta says brands don't want to sign her due to outspoken nature

badminton

India's star shuttler Jwala Gutta says she has missed out on many commercial deals and government recognition because of her outspoken nature

Jwala Gutta

India's doubles shuttler Jwala Gutta has joined the voices in support of women speaking out against sexual exploitation. According to Gutta, women who speak out are targeted unfairly. The former World Championships bronze medal-winning shuttler gave her own example.

"The problem is the price is heavy for speaking out. Let me give you my example. I am controversial... a rebel. Brands don't wanna endorse me (sic) compared to athletes who keep quiet," Gutta wrote to her 1.48 million Twitter followers. Even the government prefers to ignore women who have strong opinion, said Gutta. "Awards are denied.

The government doesn't want to recognise my achievements because I speak. So, now how many would want that," she asked her Twitter followers many of whom sympathised with the 2010 New Delhi Commonwealth Games gold medal-winner.

Finally, she said, it's high time that prominent female sports stars speak out in support of exploited women. "Women are speaking out and we need to stand with them united and try and put a full stop to harassment of all kind. Women in position need to be more vocal. I want to call out all the sportspersons to speak against this. IT'S TIME!!," wrote Gutta.

