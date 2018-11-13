Jwala Gutta shares poolside photos with South star Vikranth Santhosh on his birthday

badminton

Former Indian shuttler Jwala Gutta was living it up on South Indian actor Vikranth Santhosh's birthday by partying with the actor and close friends

(Pic/ Jwala Gutta Instagram)

Jwala Gutta looked gorgeous in her new hairdo, celebrating a friend's birthday party and sharing the pictures on Instagram.

The former Indian badminton player was seen enjoying by the poolside on South Indian actor Vikranth Santhosh's birthday.

Jwala Gutta was in the news recently, when 'Rajiv Gandhi' was removed from the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award and was renamed to Khel Ratna award. She tweeted on the issue and wrote "Small doubt. Is it Khel Ratna or Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna? And if it's the latter then what's wrong in calling it as it is? A sportsperson represents the country and wins for the country. We don't represent any political party. Then why is it that we succumb to such situations where we are forced to be politically right so that people are not offended? Why should a sportsperson have any fear to say the right thing," she asked her 1.48 million Twitter followers.

Jwala Gutta has won numerous medals for Indian badminton including the bronze medal 2011 BWF World Championships in London, and a gold and silver at 2010 and 2014 Commonwealth Games respectively in the women's doubles event which were the first for the country in the discipline. Other achievements include the historic bronze medal at the 2014 Thomas & Uber Cup held at New Delhi, a bronze medal at Badminton Asia Championships in the same year and final and semi-final appearances in many big international events most notably the finals appearance at the 2009 BWF Super Series Masters Finals, alongside Diju which was the first for the country in any discipline.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates