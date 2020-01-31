Is Jwala Gutta's latest Twitter post targeted at Saina Nehwal?

Indian veteran badminton player Jwala Gutta has apparently shown her dislike towards one of her counterparts in badminton and it appears that it may be Saina Nehwal.

Jwala Gutta recently took to micro-blogging website Twitter to share a cryptic post which clearly signalled who she was targetting. Gutta's post went on to say, 'Pehli baar Suna hai...bewajah khelna shuru kiya aur ab bewajah party join kiya..' This translates to 'The first time that I heared... began playing for no reason and now has joined a party for no reason.

This tweet by Jwala Gutta comes straight after Saina Nehwal recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with her sister Chandranshu.

The 36-year-old Gutta has played badminton professionally between 1999 to 2017. Gutta is a five-time gold medal winner at the South Asian Games, a bronze medallist at World Championships, Uber Cup and Asian Games. Gutta has also won gold, silver and bronze medals at the Commonwealth Games.

