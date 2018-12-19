Jyoti Nooran: Sufi music fills a void that pop music can't

music

Singer Jyoti Nooran on her love for the genre as she gears for Sufi Route, along with Rahman and Brit singer Yusuf

The Nooran sisters

The second edition of The Sufi Route is set to enthrall fans in the capital next year, with AR Rahman, British singer-songwriter Sami Yusuf, Sartaaj, Nooran Sisters and Dhruv Sangari, among others, featuring in the line-up of artistes. An initiative of Friday Music Project, the show will be headlined by Yusuf, along with Rahman.

Talking about his debut India act, Yusuf says, "India's remarkable spiritual legacy has been a fountain of wisdom for the world. With divisions on the rise, the universality and tolerance of Sufism can help us transcend differences, and reach a place of harmony. I'm excited to be part of this event."



Sami Yusuf

Jyoti Nooran of the Nooran Sisters refers to Sufi music as one that transcends beyond religious, national or ethnic segregation. "The classical form has been inculcated in us from a young age. It connects with the soul and with the Almighty. In today's day and age, the purest form of Sufi music continues to thrive, despite its fusion forms."

Pointing out that she realised the true potential of the genre following a gig in Canada, she adds, "We never expected people to appreciate this genre, especially because it faced tough competition from other mainstream genres. However, people loved our first global performance in Canada. That's when we realised that there is a void that popular music can't fill; that was our calling. In our performances, we maintain Sufi music's purity of thought and expression." Lyricist Manoj Muntashir will turn moderator for the February 9 event, which will see Rahman pull off a two-hour act.

