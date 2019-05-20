Jyotiraditya Scindia 'Proud Father' as son graduates from Yale University

Published: May 20, 2019, 19:06 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Jyotiraditya Scindia's 23-year-old son, Mahanaryaman Scindia, graduated from Yale University as he was accompanied by his father and mother for the graduation ceremony

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia with his son, Mahanaryaman Scindia, after he graduated from Yale University in the US. Pic/Twitter Jyotiraditya Scindia

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia is an extremely proud father and why he shouldn't be? Hi son, Mahanaryaman Scindia, recently graduated from Yale University in the United States. The Congress politician took to Twitter to express his joy upon getting to know about his son's achievement.

Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted in Hindi as well as English and said that he was 'extremely proud as a father' as his son graduates today. He further wrote, Proud to be by your side as you graduate, son!

Here's what politician Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted:

23-year-old Mahanaryaman campaigned for his father from the Guna seat in Madhya Pradesh, which voted in the sixth phase of the General Election on May 12 for the ongoing 2019 Lok Sabha elections in India. He was congratulated by many leaders and friend and Jyotiraditya Scindia's tweet was liked by thousands of people. Since the post was tweeted, it has garnered about 3 thousand re-tweets, almost 5 thousand comments, and 35 thousand likes.

Here's how netizens applauded the young lad and congratulated him on his becoming a graduate:

