Jyotiraditya Scindia 'Proud Father' as son graduates from Yale University
Jyotiraditya Scindia's 23-year-old son, Mahanaryaman Scindia, graduated from Yale University as he was accompanied by his father and mother for the graduation ceremony
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia is an extremely proud father and why he shouldn't be? Hi son, Mahanaryaman Scindia, recently graduated from Yale University in the United States. The Congress politician took to Twitter to express his joy upon getting to know about his son's achievement.
à¤®à¥à¤à¥ à¤¬à¤¹à¥à¤¤ à¤¹à¤°à¥à¤· à¤¹à¥ à¤à¥ à¤®à¥à¤°à¥ à¤¬à¥à¤à¥ @AScindia à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤ @Yale à¤¯à¥à¤¨à¤¿à¤µà¤°à¥à¤¸à¤¿à¤à¥ à¤¸à¥ à¤¦à¥à¤à¥à¤·à¤¾à¤à¤¤ à¤¸à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¹ à¤¸à¤®à¥à¤ªà¤¨à¥à¤¨ à¤¹à¥à¤à¥¤ à¤¯à¥ à¤¹à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤µà¤¾à¤° à¤à¥ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤à¤ à¤¬à¤¹à¥à¤¤ à¤ à¤¹à¤® à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨ à¤¹à¥à¥¤— Jyotiraditya Scindia (@JM_Scindia) May 19, 2019
à¤à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨ à¤¤à¥à¤®à¥à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤¸à¤¾à¤¥ à¤¹à¥à¤¨à¤¾ à¤®à¥à¤°à¥ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤à¤°à¥à¤µ à¤à¥ à¤¬à¤¾à¤¤ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ #yalecollege #classof2019 pic.twitter.com/IY1NwjmLxA
Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted in Hindi as well as English and said that he was 'extremely proud as a father' as his son graduates today. He further wrote, Proud to be by your side as you graduate, son!
Here's what politician Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted:
I feel extremely proud as a father today that my son @AScindia graduates from @Yale University. A special moment for the entire family.— Jyotiraditya Scindia (@JM_Scindia) May 19, 2019
Proud to be by your side as you graduate, son! #yalecollege #classof2019 pic.twitter.com/kt8ELVqmtm
23-year-old Mahanaryaman campaigned for his father from the Guna seat in Madhya Pradesh, which voted in the sixth phase of the General Election on May 12 for the ongoing 2019 Lok Sabha elections in India. He was congratulated by many leaders and friend and Jyotiraditya Scindia's tweet was liked by thousands of people. Since the post was tweeted, it has garnered about 3 thousand re-tweets, almost 5 thousand comments, and 35 thousand likes.
Here's how netizens applauded the young lad and congratulated him on his becoming a graduate:
Like father like son.(look more like brothers) ... @AScindia is a handsome young man, congratulations on your graduation.— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) May 19, 2019
Warmest congratulations on your son’s graduation @JM_Scindia Ji and best wishes for his next adventure!— Keshav Chand Yadav (@keshavyadaviyc) May 20, 2019
Hearty congratulations @JM_Scindia ji. A big day for your son.— Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc) May 20, 2019
Many congratulations to the whole family! A proud moment indeed! God bless him!— Vikramaditya Singh (@vikramaditya_JK) May 19, 2019
Congratulations to him & the proud parents. Well done ð— RPN Singh (@SinghRPN) May 20, 2019
Congratulations Sir !! Truly a proud moment for a father.— Gaurav Pandhi à¤à¥à¤°à¤µ à¤ªà¤¾à¤à¤§à¥ (@GauravPandhi) May 19, 2019
à¤à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¤¿à¤¯à¤° à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥, à¤¤à¥à¤®à¥à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¤¾ à¤à¥à¤à¤¾ à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¤¾à¤à¥¤— à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¹à¤°à¥ Virendra (@viren56002) May 20, 2019
à¤¦à¤°à¥à¤¶à¤¨ à¤à¤° à¤²à¥, à¤à¤²à¥à¤¦à¥ à¤à¤°à¤£ à¤µà¤à¤¦à¤¨à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤à¤°à¥à¤à¥à¥¤https://t.co/T58QzZPxxA
Congratulations. I remember meeting him a few years back. Had a solid head on his shoulders even then.— Papa CJ (@PapaCJ) May 20, 2019
Congratulations. Wishing him all the best in all his future endeavors.@JM_Scindia in these pics you look more like ur father and him like you.— Suraj Hegde (@SurajMNHegde) May 19, 2019
