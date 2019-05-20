Jyotiraditya Scindia 'Proud Father' as son graduates from Yale University

national

Jyotiraditya Scindia's 23-year-old son, Mahanaryaman Scindia, graduated from Yale University as he was accompanied by his father and mother for the graduation ceremony

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia with his son, Mahanaryaman Scindia, after he graduated from Yale University in the US. Pic/Twitter Jyotiraditya Scindia

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia is an extremely proud father and why he shouldn't be? Hi son, Mahanaryaman Scindia, recently graduated from Yale University in the United States. The Congress politician took to Twitter to express his joy upon getting to know about his son's achievement.

Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted in Hindi as well as English and said that he was 'extremely proud as a father' as his son graduates today. He further wrote, Proud to be by your side as you graduate, son!

Here's what politician Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted:

I feel extremely proud as a father today that my son @AScindia graduates from @Yale University. A special moment for the entire family.



Proud to be by your side as you graduate, son! #yalecollege #classof2019 pic.twitter.com/kt8ELVqmtm — Jyotiraditya Scindia (@JM_Scindia) May 19, 2019

23-year-old Mahanaryaman campaigned for his father from the Guna seat in Madhya Pradesh, which voted in the sixth phase of the General Election on May 12 for the ongoing 2019 Lok Sabha elections in India. He was congratulated by many leaders and friend and Jyotiraditya Scindia's tweet was liked by thousands of people. Since the post was tweeted, it has garnered about 3 thousand re-tweets, almost 5 thousand comments, and 35 thousand likes.

Here's how netizens applauded the young lad and congratulated him on his becoming a graduate:

Like father like son.(look more like brothers) ... @AScindia is a handsome young man, congratulations on your graduation. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) May 19, 2019

Warmest congratulations on your son’s graduation @JM_Scindia Ji and best wishes for his next adventure! — Keshav Chand Yadav (@keshavyadaviyc) May 20, 2019

Hearty congratulations @JM_Scindia ji. A big day for your son. — Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc) May 20, 2019

Many congratulations to the whole family! A proud moment indeed! God bless him! — Vikramaditya Singh (@vikramaditya_JK) May 19, 2019

Congratulations to him & the proud parents. Well done ð — RPN Singh (@SinghRPN) May 20, 2019

Congratulations Sir !! Truly a proud moment for a father. — Gaurav Pandhi à¤à¥à¤°à¤µ à¤ªà¤¾à¤à¤§à¥ (@GauravPandhi) May 19, 2019

Congratulations. I remember meeting him a few years back. Had a solid head on his shoulders even then. — Papa CJ (@PapaCJ) May 20, 2019

Congratulations. Wishing him all the best in all his future endeavors.@JM_Scindia in these pics you look more like ur father and him like you. — Suraj Hegde (@SurajMNHegde) May 19, 2019

Top News Stories of the Day

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates