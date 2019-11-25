MENU

Jyotiraditya Scindia removes Congress from his Twitter bio

Published: Nov 25, 2019, 15:12 IST | IANS |

The former royal of Gwalior had earlier resigned from the post of General Secretary after Rahul Gandhi resigned from the Congress President's post

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. Picture/Twitter IANS
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. Picture/Twitter IANS

In a major development, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has removed the party's name from his Twitter bio. The new bio said only "public servant and cricket enthusiast". Scindia has been sulking for quite sometime after he has been denied the top post in Madhya Pradesh.

The supporters of Jyotiraditya Scindia have been pitching for him to be made party president in Madhya Pradesh, ever since Kamal Nath was made the Chief Minister.

The move has been scuttled by Digvijay Singh and Kamal Nath, both the leaders pushing for the Ajay Singh, son of late leader Arjun Singh for the post of Madhya Pradesh Congress President post, said a source. The younger lot perceived to be close to Rahul Gandhi has been disenchanted at the way of functioning with senior leaders mostly blocking their path.

Former Haryana Congress President Ashok Tanwar who left Congress has said that young leaders were being "politically finished" by the seniors. The move of Jyotiraditya Scindia has put the party in a tizzy.

The former royal of Gwalior had earlier resigned from the post of General Secretary after Rahul Gandhi resigned from the Congress President's post. There has, however, been no official word on Scindia's resignation.

