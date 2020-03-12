Jyotiraditya Scindia: Was not able to serve the people under Congress

Former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia (left) is welcomed as he joins the BJP in presence of BJP president JP Nadda, at the party headquarters in New Delhi, on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

A day after resigning from the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP on Wednesday in presence of the ruling party's president JP Nadda and hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership, saying the country's future is secure in his hands. Welcoming him into the BJP, Nadda recalled the party's founder and Jyotiraditya's grandmother Vijaya Raje Scindia and said, "he is joining his family and we are welcome him."'

Thanking the PM, Home Minister Amit Shah and Nadda, Scindia said they have given him the platform to serve the people. "Pained" and "distressed" for not able to serve the people in his previous organisation, he said the Congress is living in denial and it is not the same party what it used to be. Hailing Modi for his leadership, Scindia said the country's future is secure in his hands. Talking about Madhya Pradesh, the erstwhile Congress leader said the dream, which he saw with his former colleagues for the state, has been shattered in the last 18 months.

'Rebel Cong MLAs don't want to quit'

Thirteen of the 22 rebel Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh don't want to quit the party and were led away only to create pressure on the leadership to nominate Jyotiraditya Scindia to the Rajya Sabha, senior party leader Digvijaya Singh claimed on Wednesday.

