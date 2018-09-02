K Chandrasekhar Rao says, Don't become slaves to Delhi parties

national

K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday appealed to the people of Telangana not to become slaves of Delhi parties and urged them to emulate Tamil Nadu for their self-respect.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Chief gave the call at a massive public meeting held amid talks of early polls.

Promising to take Telangana forward on the path of development, Rao sought continued support of the people.

"You have to decide whether decisions relating to Telangana should be taken by us here or should we become slaves of Delhi parties," he said in an obvious reference to Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party.

He advised Telangana people to emulate Tamil Nadu, which has its own parties, and not to allow Delhi parties to take their decisions.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, made no announcement about dissolution of the Assembly to go for early polls. He said the ministers and party leaders have authorized him to take a decision which is in the best interest of Telangana. "In the coming days you will hear that decision," he said.

He announced the formation of a manifesto committee, headed by party General Secretary K. Keshava Rao. The panel will come out with what TRS plans to do if voted to power again.

