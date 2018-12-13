K. Chandrashekhar Rao takes oath as Telangana CM

national

KCR, as he is popularly known, is likely to expand his cabinet next week. The TRS retained power by winning 88 seats in the 119-member Assembly

Hyderabad: K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday took oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana for a second term in a row. Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan administered the oath of office and secrecy to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader at a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan.

Mohammed Mahmood Ali, a member of Telangana Legislative Council, also took oath as a Minister.

Ali, who was Deputy Chief Minister in the previous cabinet, is likely to retain the same post.

