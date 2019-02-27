K Palaniswami gives away appointment orders to spouses of slain CRPF jawans

national

This was in line with the government's earlier announcement that it will provide job on compassionate grounds to one kin each of the slain soldiers, an official release here said

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami Wednesday gave away appointment orders to the spouses of two CRPF jawans martyred in the February 14 Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Accordingly, the chief minister gave away appointment orders to Krishnaveni, wife of the late G Subramanian, and Gandhimathi, spouse of the late C Sivachandran, it said. The government had earlier given the families a cash relief of Rs 20 lakh each.

Subramanian and Sivachandran hailed from Tuticorin and Ariyalur districts, respectively, in the state. They were among the 40 CRPF jawans who were killed in a suicide attack by the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group in Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14.

